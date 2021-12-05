Bridgeworth LLC Buys 312 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Bridgeworth LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DUK. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 105.3% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the second quarter worth $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Duke Energy by 47.2% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy by 97.6% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.42.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $39,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $99.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $76.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $85.56 and a 1 year high of $108.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.03.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 101.55%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Featured Story: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.