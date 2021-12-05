Bridgeworth LLC Buys 343 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Bridgeworth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 18.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,163 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 97.3% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 94.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HON. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.73.

HON opened at $203.50 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $194.55 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $217.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.71. The stock has a market cap of $140.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.39%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

