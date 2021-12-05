Bridgeworth LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Bridgeworth LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,974,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,415,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,659 shares during the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,123.2% during the second quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 865,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,275,000 after acquiring an additional 794,796 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,859,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,675,000 after purchasing an additional 783,284 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 461.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 943,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,399,000 after purchasing an additional 775,155 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $49,164,000. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $77.03 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $70.67 and a 52 week high of $82.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.98.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

