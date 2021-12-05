Bridgeworth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Bridgeworth LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 33.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.4% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPYV stock opened at $39.93 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $33.32 and a 12 month high of $41.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.10.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

