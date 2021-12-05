Bridgeworth LLC Has $17.71 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Bridgeworth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 5.0% of Bridgeworth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Bridgeworth LLC owned approximately 0.98% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $17,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VIOO. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at $64,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at $89,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIOO opened at $203.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.18. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.24 and a 12 month high of $223.78.

