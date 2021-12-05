Bridgeworth LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Bridgeworth LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 704 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,601,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,269,000 after buying an additional 78,826 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,519,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,973,000 after buying an additional 255,217 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,945,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,893,000 after buying an additional 107,953 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,918,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,764,000 after buying an additional 50,671 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,543,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,694,000 after buying an additional 138,249 shares during the period.

Shares of VIG stock opened at $163.79 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $136.02 and a 1-year high of $168.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.60 and its 200 day moving average is $159.52.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

