Brokerages Anticipate Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) to announce sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Atlas Air Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.10 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.08 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide reported sales of $932.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide will report full-year sales of $3.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $3.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.79 billion to $4.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Atlas Air Worldwide.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.98 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AAWW traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.94. The stock had a trading volume of 460,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,859. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.12. Atlas Air Worldwide has a twelve month low of $50.22 and a twelve month high of $95.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.21.

In other news, SVP Keith H. Mayer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michael Steen sold 19,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total value of $1,869,689.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,718 shares of company stock worth $3,092,057 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAWW. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the second quarter worth $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the second quarter worth $31,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the second quarter worth $65,000.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.