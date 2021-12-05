Brokerages Anticipate BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) will announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for BigCommerce’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.19). BigCommerce reported earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that BigCommerce will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.28). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.20). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BigCommerce.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 21.94% and a negative net margin of 28.59%. The firm had revenue of $59.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BIGC. Barclays lifted their target price on BigCommerce from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on BigCommerce from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.50.

In other news, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total transaction of $1,698,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,584,309.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total value of $111,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,550 shares of company stock valued at $9,195,235 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in BigCommerce during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in shares of BigCommerce by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BIGC traded down $2.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.70. 1,813,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,794,247. The company has a quick ratio of 9.44, a current ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. BigCommerce has a 12 month low of $39.45 and a 12 month high of $96.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -50.87 and a beta of 1.06.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

