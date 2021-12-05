Brokerages Anticipate Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) to Announce $0.53 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) to report earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Corning’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. Corning posted earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Corning will report full year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.08. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Corning.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Corning had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GLW shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.92.

Shares of GLW stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.13. The stock had a trading volume of 4,880,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,977,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Corning has a twelve month low of $34.81 and a twelve month high of $46.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a PE ratio of 38.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

In other news, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $602,898.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 59,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,833. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 82.1% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the second quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

