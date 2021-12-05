Brokerages Anticipate ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.68 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.68) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for ERYTECH Pharma’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ERYTECH Pharma will report full year earnings of ($2.41) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.55) to ($2.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.44) to ($2.13). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ERYTECH Pharma.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ERYP. Cowen cut ERYTECH Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised ERYTECH Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JMP Securities cut ERYTECH Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut ERYTECH Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ERYTECH Pharma stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. 6.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ERYTECH Pharma stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,935. ERYTECH Pharma has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $13.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.08.

ERYTECH Pharma Company Profile

ERYTech Pharma SA is a biopharmaceutical company, which develops medical products. The firm conducts research and development of innovative red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases. The company was founded by Pierre-Olivier Goineau and Yann Godfrin on November 22, 2004 and is headquartered in Lyon, France.

