Brokerages Anticipate Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) to Post $0.70 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Koppers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.68. Koppers reported earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Koppers will report full-year earnings of $4.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.14. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $5.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Koppers.

Get Koppers alerts:

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.25). Koppers had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $424.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KOP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koppers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

Shares of Koppers stock opened at $30.94 on Tuesday. Koppers has a 52-week low of $26.24 and a 52-week high of $39.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.13 and a 200 day moving average of $32.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $660.26 million, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 2.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Koppers by 2.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Koppers by 0.8% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 49,659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in Koppers by 0.4% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 105,619 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Koppers by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Koppers by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Koppers (KOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.