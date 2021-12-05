Brokerages Anticipate The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Will Announce Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) will report earnings per share of $1.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.03. Bank of New York Mellon posted earnings per share of $0.96 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will report full year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.13 to $4.23. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bank of New York Mellon.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 22.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BK. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.47.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 990.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,797,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,020,000 after acquiring an additional 5,265,956 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at $150,879,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,011,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $359,222,000 after buying an additional 1,325,161 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,550,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,602,000 after buying an additional 1,257,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 201.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,820,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,399,000 after buying an additional 1,217,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

BK stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.88. 5,346,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,469,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.57. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12 month low of $39.46 and a 12 month high of $60.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.61%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

