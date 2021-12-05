Brokerages Expect Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $311.54 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) will report $311.54 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Bloom Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $296.70 million to $321.64 million. Bloom Energy posted sales of $249.39 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bloom Energy will report full year sales of $948.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $926.40 million to $979.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bloom Energy.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $207.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.47 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 294.75%. Bloom Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BE shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bloom Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.19.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 991 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $31,038.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 11,186 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total transaction of $211,191.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,435 shares of company stock valued at $3,897,812 over the last ninety days. 15.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Bbva USA boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. 58.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BE opened at $24.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.87 and a beta of 3.69. Bloom Energy has a 52 week low of $16.82 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.52.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

