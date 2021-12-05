Brokerages Expect E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) to Post $0.03 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) to announce $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for E2open Parent’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that E2open Parent will report full-year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.19 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for E2open Parent.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02.

A number of research firms have commented on ETWO. Bank of America initiated coverage on E2open Parent in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised E2open Parent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, E2open Parent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

NYSE:ETWO opened at $11.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.73. E2open Parent has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $14.58.

In other E2open Parent news, CEO Michael Farlekas bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.89 per share, for a total transaction of $237,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Peter Hantman bought 6,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.95 per share, for a total transaction of $75,046.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 70,280 shares of company stock worth $801,646. Company insiders own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new position in shares of E2open Parent in the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of E2open Parent in the 1st quarter worth $156,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 690,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,882,000 after acquiring an additional 104,027 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of E2open Parent in the 1st quarter worth $21,988,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of E2open Parent in the 2nd quarter worth $409,000. Institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

About E2open Parent

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

