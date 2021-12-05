Brokerages Expect Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) to Announce -$0.18 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) will report earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Inotiv’s earnings. Inotiv reported earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, December 7th.
On average, analysts expect that Inotiv will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.44 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Inotiv.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NOTV shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inotiv in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Inotiv in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Inotiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Inotiv in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Inotiv during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Inotiv during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inotiv by 174.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inotiv during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.71% of the company’s stock.
Inotiv Company Profile
Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Contract Research Services and Research Products. The Contract Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.
