Brokerages Expect Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $609.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) to report sales of $609.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ultra Clean’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $608.50 million and the highest is $610.00 million. Ultra Clean posted sales of $369.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 64.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Ultra Clean will report full year sales of $2.10 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ultra Clean.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $553.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UCTT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ultra Clean currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Shares of NASDAQ UCTT traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.44. 262,213 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,653. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.56. Ultra Clean has a 52 week low of $29.92 and a 52 week high of $65.33. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.95.

In related news, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 9,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $510,804.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sheri Savage sold 4,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $244,773.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,901 shares of company stock worth $1,143,148. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ultra Clean by 7.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,368,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $449,582,000 after buying an additional 610,998 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ultra Clean by 17.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,936,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $211,463,000 after buying an additional 582,447 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Ultra Clean by 8.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,382,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,264,000 after buying an additional 104,294 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ultra Clean by 2.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 761,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,445,000 after buying an additional 20,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ultra Clean by 1.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 716,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,494,000 after buying an additional 12,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

