Brokerages Expect Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Will Announce Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) will report earnings per share of $1.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.95. Washington Trust Bancorp reported earnings per share of $1.07 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $4.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Washington Trust Bancorp.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 29.92% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $56.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th.

NASDAQ WASH traded down $0.77 on Tuesday, reaching $54.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,770. Washington Trust Bancorp has a twelve month low of $41.76 and a twelve month high of $58.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $938.30 million, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 48.26%.

In other news, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 7,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $421,578.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $276,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,244 shares of company stock worth $721,376. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WASH. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 31.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,030,000 after buying an additional 28,273 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 26.3% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 24,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 17.7% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 8.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

