Brokerages Expect WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Will Post Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for WEC Energy Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.79. WEC Energy Group reported earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will report full year earnings of $4.07 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $4.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover WEC Energy Group.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 12.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WEC shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

WEC Energy Group stock traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,499,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,193. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.22. WEC Energy Group has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $99.86. The company has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.728 per share. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $752,445.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas K. Lane bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $89.47 per share, for a total transaction of $536,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth approximately $8,009,000. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 24.9% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 33,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 552,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the second quarter worth approximately $1,081,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 49.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 258,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,969,000 after purchasing an additional 85,319 shares during the period. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

