Brokerages Expect Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Analysts predict that Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) will post ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the highest is ($0.17). Xeris Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.41) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.40) to ($1.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.40). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Xeris Pharmaceuticals.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.02). Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 267.90% and a negative return on equity of 382.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XERS. SVB Leerink began coverage on Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Xeris Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

In other Xeris Pharmaceuticals news, insider Paul R. Edick purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $45,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XERS. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,963,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,749,000 after acquiring an additional 682,050 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 165.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 454,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 283,142 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 668.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 275,064 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $994,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,980,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,131,000 after acquiring an additional 234,322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XERS opened at $2.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $135.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.76. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.92.

About Xeris Pharmaceuticals

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a holding company. It offers a novel formulation technology to bring ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectable to patients to remove many associated treatment burdens. The company was founded on May 20, 2021 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

