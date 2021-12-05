Brokerages Set GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Price Target at $41.00

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.00.
A number of research firms have issued reports on GSK. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays raised GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 113.6% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,102 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,553 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 26.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,525,505 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,289,000 after acquiring an additional 316,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the third quarter worth approximately $389,000. 11.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 26.27%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5234 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 87.29%.
GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile
GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.
Featured Story: What is a portfolio manager?
Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.