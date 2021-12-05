Brokerages Set OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI) PT at C$3.50

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$3.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on OGI. Raymond James set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of OrganiGram and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.83 to C$3.49 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of OGI stock opened at C$2.34 on Thursday. OrganiGram has a 12 month low of C$1.63 and a 12 month high of C$8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 9.92 and a quick ratio of 7.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$701.63 million and a P/E ratio of -4.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.18.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

