Brokerages Set Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) PT at $178.37

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $178.37.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NYSE ZBH traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,742,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,855. Zimmer Biomet has a one year low of $119.55 and a one year high of $180.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.88. The stock has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.20.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 24.68%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,948 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 56,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,107,000 after buying an additional 6,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 389 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

