Brokers Issue Forecasts for Ziff Davis, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZD)

Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Ziff Davis in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 30th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.96 for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ziff Davis’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.72 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ziff Davis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.50.

Shares of Ziff Davis stock opened at $107.87 on Friday. Ziff Davis has a twelve month low of $90.75 and a twelve month high of $147.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.06.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Ziff Davis by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 17,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ziff Davis by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Ziff Davis by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 2,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ziff Davis by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ziff Davis news, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 15,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total value of $2,096,133.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,700,081.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ziff Davis Company Profile

Ziff Davis, Inc is digital media and internet company. Its portfolio includes technology, entertainment, shopping, health, cybersecurity and martech. The technology portfolio operates in two verticals: technology and broad band. The shopping portfolio offer deals to consumers at retail merchants and brands.

