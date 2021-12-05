Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Shares Bought by Quaero Capital S.A.

Quaero Capital S.A. grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Quaero Capital S.A.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.9% during the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,092,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,299,000 after acquiring an additional 20,326 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 11.5% in the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 19,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.1% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,121,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,812,000 after buying an additional 64,567 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 3.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,310,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,562,000 after buying an additional 38,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 79.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 4,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BEP opened at $33.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.59. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $33.58 and a 52 week high of $49.87. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of -42.49 and a beta of 0.64.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.13). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $966.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.304 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -152.50%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BEP. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$44.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James set a $44.00 target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, CSFB set a $45.00 price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

