Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $44.10

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$44.10 and last traded at C$43.45, with a volume of 160026 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$44.84.

BEP.UN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$55.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners to a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$46.80.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$47.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$48.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.3038 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -121.89%.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

Further Reading: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.