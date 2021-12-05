Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 512 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 250.4% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its position in Netflix by 316.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 8,084 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC boosted its position in Netflix by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 6,432 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Netflix by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,984 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. 79.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $667.70.

In related news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $4,164,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,031 shares in the company, valued at $12,018,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $485,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 132,820 shares of company stock worth $84,175,491 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $602.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $647.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $572.87. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $478.54 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.25, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

