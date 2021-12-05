Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Has $1.97 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 1.2% of Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 90.0% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $5,435,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $1,024,693.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,159,195.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,798,078 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $88.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.73 billion, a PE ratio of 73.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.33 and a 1 year high of $89.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.02 and its 200-day moving average is $80.31.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.29.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

