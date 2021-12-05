Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Has $526,000 Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Sunday, October 31st. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.07.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $69.56 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $73.34. The company has a market capitalization of $87.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.