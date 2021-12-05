Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CB. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

In related news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 5,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.92, for a total transaction of $959,991.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,387,688.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total transaction of $6,091,297.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,587 shares of company stock valued at $10,051,518 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CB stock opened at $181.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $185.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.77. The company has a market cap of $78.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.80. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $144.00 and a 12 month high of $197.92.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 12.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.28%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Chubb from $192.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.44.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.