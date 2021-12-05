Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Makes New $210,000 Investment in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 460,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,052,000 after buying an additional 82,048 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1,435.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 16,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $602,000. Institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. Independent Research upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Sunday, October 3rd. Truist raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.53.

NYSE PFE opened at $54.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.93. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $55.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 46.43%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

