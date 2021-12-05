Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) and Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Head to Head Comparison

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) and Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Business First Bancshares and Independent Bank Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Business First Bancshares 0 0 1 1 3.50 Independent Bank Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Business First Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $30.25, indicating a potential upside of 9.80%. Independent Bank Group has a consensus target price of $87.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.40%. Given Independent Bank Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Independent Bank Group is more favorable than Business First Bancshares.

Dividends

Business First Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Independent Bank Group pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Business First Bancshares pays out 18.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Independent Bank Group pays out 27.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Business First Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Independent Bank Group has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Independent Bank Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.8% of Business First Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.3% of Independent Bank Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Business First Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Independent Bank Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Business First Bancshares has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Independent Bank Group has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Business First Bancshares and Independent Bank Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Business First Bancshares 25.56% 13.36% 1.30% Independent Bank Group 34.62% 9.05% 1.25%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Business First Bancshares and Independent Bank Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Business First Bancshares $171.32 million 3.28 $29.99 million $2.60 10.60 Independent Bank Group $696.57 million 4.35 $201.21 million $5.30 13.30

Independent Bank Group has higher revenue and earnings than Business First Bancshares. Business First Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Independent Bank Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Independent Bank Group beats Business First Bancshares on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile

Business First Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions. The company was founded by David R. Brooks in 1988 and is headquartered in McKinney, TX.

