CACHE Gold (CGT) Trading 1.4% Lower This Week

CACHE Gold (CURRENCY:CGT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 5th. CACHE Gold has a total market cap of $4.68 million and $153,022.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CACHE Gold has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. One CACHE Gold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $56.73 or 0.00116667 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004223 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001154 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00039111 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $109.76 or 0.00225713 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00007450 BTC.

About CACHE Gold

CACHE Gold (CGT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 100,771 coins and its circulating supply is 82,473 coins. CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CACHE Gold is cache.gold

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. “

CACHE Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CACHE Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CACHE Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CACHE Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

