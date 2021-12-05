Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$6.29.

CFW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Calfrac Well Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$4.50 to C$6.90 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$4.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Calfrac Well Services from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other news, insider Glendon Capital Management L.P. sold 356,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.15, for a total value of C$1,478,586.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,392,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,929,856.16. Also, Director Ronald Mathison purchased 175,000 shares of Calfrac Well Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.15 per share, with a total value of C$726,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 280,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,163,933.90. Insiders have sold a total of 756,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,693,856 in the last 90 days.

CFW traded down C$0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching C$4.37. 41,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,065. Calfrac Well Services has a one year low of C$2.75 and a one year high of C$16.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$164.55 million and a PE ratio of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.86.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.22) by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$295.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$281.15 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Calfrac Well Services will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Calfrac Well Services

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

