Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of TSE:CGY opened at C$55.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$60.57 and a 200 day moving average price of C$60.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$626.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.87. Calian Group has a 12-month low of C$53.35 and a 12-month high of C$67.58.

CGY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Calian Group in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Acumen Capital dropped their target price on Calian Group from C$82.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Calian Group to C$74.25 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

In other Calian Group news, Director Jo-Anne Cecile Poirier sold 821 shares of Calian Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.66, for a total value of C$52,264.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$181,240.02.

About Calian Group

Calian Group Ltd. provides services and solutions in the areas of advanced technologies, health, learning, and information technology (IT) in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for software and product development, studies, requirements analysis, project management, engineered system and turnkey solutions, and training; and manufacturing services.

