California State Teachers Retirement System Invests $145,000 in Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN)

California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 1,933.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 544,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after buying an additional 517,399 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences during the second quarter worth about $259,000. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 63.2% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 18,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,249 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 107.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 191,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 99,396 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences during the second quarter worth about $40,000.

In other Alpine Immune Sciences news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 1,010,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.40 per share, for a total transaction of $9,499,987.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Decheng Capital China Life Sci acquired 1,542,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.40 per share, with a total value of $14,499,998.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,563,190 shares of company stock valued at $24,097,986. Company insiders own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALPN stock opened at $11.43 on Friday. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.87 and a 12 month high of $16.37. The company has a market capitalization of $333.98 million, a PE ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.56). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 169.03% and a negative return on equity of 58.85%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases; immuno-oncology; and engineered cellular therapies.

