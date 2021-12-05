California State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stake in Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,628 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of Clipper Realty worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLPR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clipper Realty by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,627,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,180,000 after acquiring an additional 430,053 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC purchased a new position in Clipper Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,558,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Clipper Realty by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 370,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after buying an additional 121,001 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Clipper Realty by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 44,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Clipper Realty by 6,281.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 23,557 shares in the last quarter. 44.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clipper Realty alerts:

CLPR has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Clipper Realty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clipper Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Clipper Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

CLPR stock opened at $9.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $145.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.72 and a beta of 1.00. Clipper Realty Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.16 and a 12 month high of $9.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.29.

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.16). Clipper Realty had a negative net margin of 5.49% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Clipper Realty Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently -82.61%.

Clipper Realty Company Profile

Clipper Realty, Inc engages in the acquisition, owning, managing, operating, and repositioning of real estate properties. The firm operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment consists of the Flatbush Gardens, the Clover House, the 10 West 65th Street, the 1010 Pacific Street, and portions of the 250 Livingston Street, Tribeca House, and Aspen properties.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Clipper Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clipper Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.