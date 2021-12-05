Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Shares Down 8.5%

Shares of Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) were down 8.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.66 and last traded at $7.79. Approximately 24,739 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 10,961,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.51.
The firm has a market capitalization of $958.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 4.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.03 and its 200 day moving average is $8.28.
Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 15th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $167.54 million for the quarter. Canaan had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 42.50%.
Canaan Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAN)
Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.
