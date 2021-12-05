Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Shares Down 8.5%

Shares of Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) were down 8.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.66 and last traded at $7.79. Approximately 24,739 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 10,961,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.51.

The firm has a market capitalization of $958.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 4.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.03 and its 200 day moving average is $8.28.

Get Canaan alerts:

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 15th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $167.54 million for the quarter. Canaan had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 42.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in Canaan by 50.0% during the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Canaan by 124.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Canaan by 52.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,725 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Canaan by 42.2% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 9,139 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Canaan in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 14.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canaan Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAN)

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Canaan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.