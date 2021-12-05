Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) PT Raised to C$169.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$158.00 to C$169.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.63% from the company’s previous close.

CM has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$150.00 to C$157.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$156.00 to C$157.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$167.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$163.18.

Shares of CM stock opened at C$140.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$147.00 and a 200 day moving average price of C$145.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of C$107.44 and a one year high of C$152.87. The stock has a market cap of C$63.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.72.

In other news, Director Harry Kenneth Culham sold 7,500 shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$147.17, for a total value of C$1,103,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,330 shares in the company, valued at C$342,906.10. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,275.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

