Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) PT Raised to C$168.00 at Scotiabank

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$166.00 to C$168.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lowered Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Loop Capital lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. TD Securities started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$151.00 to C$153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.40.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $128.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $90.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.56. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $100.66 and a fifty-two week high of $136.22.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 32.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 167.0% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 371,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,245,000 after purchasing an additional 232,464 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 4.4% during the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 39,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,516,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,414,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $362,582,000 after buying an additional 47,295 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 5.7% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,045,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $321,894,000 after buying an additional 165,358 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 505.8% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 191,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,206,000 after purchasing an additional 159,883 shares during the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

