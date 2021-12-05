Canadian Orebodies (CVE:CORE) Trading 244.4% Higher

Canadian Orebodies Inc. (CVE:CORE)’s stock price traded up 244.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.47. 132,616 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 91,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.46 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.92.

Canadian Orebodies Company Profile (CVE:CORE)

Canadian Orebodies Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for iron, gold, zinc, and other deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Hemlo North Limb project that includes 135 claim units comprising 2,160 hectares; and staked claims of 303 units totaling 4,848 hectares, which is located to the northeast of Marathon, Ontario.

