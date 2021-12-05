Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $119.93 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) will announce $119.93 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Canopy Growth’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $129.92 million and the lowest is $111.51 million. Canopy Growth posted sales of $117.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will report full-year sales of $465.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $442.54 million to $484.73 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $602.34 million, with estimates ranging from $566.29 million to $619.76 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Canopy Growth.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 24.66% and a negative net margin of 201.25%. The firm had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

CGC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on Canopy Growth from C$22.00 to C$19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. CIBC downgraded Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Eight Capital downgraded Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.19.

Shares of CGC traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.99. The company had a trading volume of 8,186,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,876,764. Canopy Growth has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $56.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -3.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.76. The company has a quick ratio of 8.27, a current ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 73.8% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 1.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 37,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 140.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 200.0% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Canopy Growth by 9.0% during the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

