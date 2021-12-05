Capital City Trust Co. FL Has $14.17 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Capital City Trust Co. FL lowered its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,258 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,180 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 4.4% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,654 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Saybrook Capital NC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Saybrook Capital NC now owns 1,231 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 173,434 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $46,983,000 after acquiring an additional 31,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,107 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,427,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total value of $5,973,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total transaction of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 559,049 shares of company stock valued at $189,721,672 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $375.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.85.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $323.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $317.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $292.89. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $209.11 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $60.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.