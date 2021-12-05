Capital One Financial Weighs in on Kinder Morgan, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:KMI)

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) – Capital One Financial upped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Kinder Morgan in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now forecasts that the pipeline company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.24. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

KMI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.92.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $15.59 on Friday. Kinder Morgan has a 1 year low of $13.47 and a 1 year high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.03.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 901.2% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 132.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 59.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 140.26%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

See Also: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.