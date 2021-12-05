Carbon Market Capitalization Achieves $6.28 Million (CRBN)

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 5th. One Carbon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000398 BTC on exchanges. Carbon has a market capitalization of $6.28 million and $160,748.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Carbon has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00055195 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,089.49 or 0.08416627 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00060242 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,536.21 or 0.99893038 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.06 or 0.00078322 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Carbon Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,486,772 coins. Carbon’s official message board is medium.com/@crbnio . The official website for Carbon is crbn.io . Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio

Carbon Coin Trading

