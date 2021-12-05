Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$236.18.

Several research firms recently commented on CJT. NBF reduced their price target on shares of Cargojet to C$201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$245.00 price target on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$205.00 to C$201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$205.00 to C$201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get Cargojet alerts:

Shares of Cargojet stock traded down C$2.12 during trading on Friday, hitting C$166.83. The stock had a trading volume of 114,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,257. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$188.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$187.83. The stock has a market cap of C$2.89 billion and a PE ratio of 63.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.90, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Cargojet has a 12 month low of C$159.80 and a 12 month high of C$228.00.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.53 by C($0.61). The firm had revenue of C$189.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$180.80 million. Analysts expect that Cargojet will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.42%.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul David Rinaldo sold 2,000 shares of Cargojet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$206.70, for a total value of C$413,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$542,587.50.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.