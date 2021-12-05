Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Bought by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 15,000.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,965,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $376,167,000 after acquiring an additional 51,261 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,080,607 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $206,807,000 after acquiring an additional 24,553 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,008,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $191,576,000 after acquiring an additional 143,637 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 735,675 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $140,793,000 after acquiring an additional 64,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 577,113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $110,447,000 after acquiring an additional 22,873 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSL. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Loop Capital increased their target price on Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.71.

NYSE:CSL opened at $234.05 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $143.52 and a 1 year high of $243.99. The stock has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $223.42 and a 200-day moving average of $206.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.24. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 30.86%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

