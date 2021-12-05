Cash Tech (CATE) 1-Day Volume Hits $5,631.00

Cash Tech (CURRENCY:CATE) traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 5th. Over the last week, Cash Tech has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar. One Cash Tech coin can now be bought for $0.0096 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. Cash Tech has a total market capitalization of $112,843.85 and approximately $5,631.00 worth of Cash Tech was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Cash Tech

Cash Tech (CRYPTO:CATE) is a coin. It launched on February 25th, 2021. Cash Tech’s total supply is 153,477,500 coins and its circulating supply is 11,755,793 coins. Cash Tech’s official Twitter account is @TechCashDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “A multichain all-in-one DeFi App. One application to store, spend, stake, exchange, and loan cryptocurrency assets. The Cash Tech Utility Token – CATE – is used for payments, lending, staking, rewards, and voting in the Cash Tech App. Cash Tech is based on voting within the Cash Tech Community. The governance design decentralizes voting power amongst CATE token holders. “

Buying and Selling Cash Tech

