Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) will announce earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Castle Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.39) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.47). Castle Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 168.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.38). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.66). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Castle Biosciences.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.13). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 34.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSTL. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.83.

In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total value of $247,908.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 345,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,662,438.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total transaction of $369,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,333 shares of company stock valued at $4,163,672. 39.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,504,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,684,000 after purchasing an additional 151,419 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,756,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,774,000 after purchasing an additional 64,010 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,138,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,468,000 after purchasing an additional 111,547 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,127,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,658,000 after purchasing an additional 112,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 669,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,492,000 after purchasing an additional 178,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTL traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.43. The company had a trading volume of 645,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,576. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.09 and its 200 day moving average is $64.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -33.96 and a beta of 0.60. Castle Biosciences has a twelve month low of $39.34 and a twelve month high of $107.69.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

