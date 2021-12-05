Castle Market Capitalization Tops $14,368.43 (CSTL)

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded 8.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. In the last seven days, Castle has traded 14% lower against the US dollar. Castle has a market cap of $14,368.43 and approximately $2.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Castle coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $133.66 or 0.00270987 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00011201 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00009411 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001184 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003644 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00015111 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000054 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Castle Profile

Castle (CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 22,362,176 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL . The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Buying and Selling Castle

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Castle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

