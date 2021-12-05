CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) will report earnings per share of $0.72 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CatchMark Timber Trust’s earnings. CatchMark Timber Trust posted earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,300%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust will report full year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.23. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.12). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CatchMark Timber Trust.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. CatchMark Timber Trust had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on CTT. Raymond James cut shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. B. Riley cut shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CatchMark Timber Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTT. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CatchMark Timber Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CTT opened at $7.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $369.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. CatchMark Timber Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $12.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

About CatchMark Timber Trust

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

